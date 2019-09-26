Celine Dion Postponing Her Four Montreal Shows!

Celine has a throat virus, according to a social media post from concert promoter Evenko.

The Bell Centre shows were set to be on Sept. 26, 27, 30 and Oct. 1 but have been moved to Nov. 19, 19, 21 and 22.

⚠️ IMPORTANT – CÉLINE DION ⚠️ LES SPECTACLES DU 26, 27, 30 SEPTEMBRE ET 1ER OCTOBRE REPORTÉS EN NOVEMBRE 2019 SHOW DATES SEPTEMBER 26, 27, 30 AND OCTOBER 1 RESCHEDULED FOR NOVEMBER pic.twitter.com/Vv6ZyqARaZ — evenko (@evenko) September 25, 2019

According to Evenko’s news release, Dion is under strict doctor’s orders to rest in order to perform at the Bell Centre on Oct. 4 and 5 as scheduled. Affected ticket holders will have their tickets automatically changed to the re-assigned dates.

Her new album is set to release on Nov. 15.