Celine Dion Postponing Her Four Montreal Shows!

Health first!

By Dirt/Divas

Celine has a throat virus, according to a social media post from concert promoter Evenko.

The Bell Centre shows were set to be on Sept. 26, 27, 30 and Oct. 1 but have been moved to Nov. 19, 19, 21 and 22.

 

According to Evenko’s news release, Dion is under strict doctor’s orders to rest in order to perform at the Bell Centre on Oct. 4 and 5 as scheduled.  Affected ticket holders will have their tickets automatically changed to the re-assigned dates.

Her new album is set to release on Nov. 15.

