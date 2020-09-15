Chadwick Boseman Laid to Rest Near South Carolina Hometown

Chadwich Boseman was laid to rest near his hometown in South Carolina, according to reports.

According to a death certificate released on Monday, the “Black Panther” star was laid to rest on September 3 at the Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery, just six days after his death on August 28th, the Associated Press reports.

Boseman had been diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago. An announcement on his social media accounts said, “He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

Boseman was best known for his role as King T’Challa in “Black Panther.” According to several reports, Hollywood was unaware of his illness.