Please join us for our Chamber Orientation session on Wednesday, July 10th from 5 pm to 7pm.

The event will be hosted at the Barrie Chamber of Commerce. You will enjoy tasty appetizers, a great networking mixer, get a brief overview on what the Chamber has to offer and training on how to make the most of your membership.Grab your business cards and put your networking hat on because this is one meet-up not to be missed!