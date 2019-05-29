Listen Live

Champagne Flute That Holds An Entire Bottle Of Booze!

I need one...for a friend?

By Life Hacks

This Champagne Flute Holds An Entire Bottle Of Booze…I need one of these for my mother, ok; me too

It seems silly to keep filling up your glass when you’re just going to polish off the entire bottle anyways.  It’s uncivilized to drink straight from the bottle so here’s a solution!

 

Get ready to celebrate the bank holiday with our Giant Champagne Flute! 🍾🍾link in bio🍾🍾

A champagne flute that can hold a bottle’s worth of sparkling wine.  The best part is that it’s only $13 which means you have more money for booze!

Buy it!

