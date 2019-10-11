Change it Up and Try Thanksgiving ‘Cheetos Turkey’

Many of us are very set in our ways with how a Thanksgiving meal should be. Delicious turkey with all the appropriate sides (and drinks, never forget the drinks.)

Maybe it’s time to spice up that turkey!

Presenting, Hot Cheetos Thanksgiving Turkey

Hot Cheetos turkey will spice up Thanksgiving dinner https://t.co/Im3WPHS8ji pic.twitter.com/MEPHGlB9nB — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 19, 2018

It’s extra added crunch, flavour AND it comes with a spicy kick. So what’s everybody this about this?

About 30 minutes after eating that I’d be Thankful for indoor plumbing. — Enlighten The Populace (@JC_Kentucky) November 19, 2018

I would eat the hot Cheetos turkey — Momiana (@NoosieBadAzz) November 20, 2018