Channing Tatum Wrote A Children’s Book Called “ The One and Only Sparkella”

Even when he writes a kid’s book, he still has his shirt off and for that, we are grateful! Channing says he wrote the book while in quarantine with his daughter.

The story is about a little girl named Ella, who gets teased for her love of sparkly things on her first day of school. But her dad encourages her to continue to wear glittery ribbons and disco-ball shoes.

The story highlights the relationship between father and daughter while encouraging kids to embrace their individuality!

The picture book will be out on May 4th, 2021!

Channing is seen on Instagram, promoting the book with his shirt off, reading the book surrounded by stuffed unicorns and wearing fairy wings!