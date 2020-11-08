Chappelle On SNL… Meh!

Saturday was a big day when the announcement came that Joe Biden was the president-elect. Regardless of one’s political views, everyone was looking forward to watching Dave Chappelle’s opening monologue and Jim Carey as Joe Biden.

Chappelle was the first person to host the show in 2016 after Donald Trump was elected and was asked to host again.

Saturday Night Live was delayed due to college football, so it didn’t start until after midnight, leaving fans eager and impatient.

Chapelle’s opening seemed careful and low key!