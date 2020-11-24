Listen Live

Charcuterie Houses Are The New Holiday Trend For Your Table!

Charcuterie Chalet!

By Kool Eats

Make a Meat House, because why not!

 


Spend your time this year gracefully layering pepperoni like shingles on a weird paleo house, because what the hell else are you doing next week?

It seems most charcuterie houses start by building the structure with crackers, pretzels, or breadsticks. Most charcuterie chalets are using cream cheese to hold the frame together!

 

 

Then, decorate the structure with meats, nuts, cheese, and other typical charcuterie items in any sort of creative assortment you can imagine.

 

