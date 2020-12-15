Listen Live

Charcuterie Wreaths Are the New Christmas Trend

I've never been hungry for a wreath before this

By Darryl on the Drive

We aren’t going to be doing any entertaining this Christmas but the table will look great for Instagram shots!

Just like any charcuterie board you’ll want to gather your favorite crackers and cheeses. Cheddar, gouda, and mozzarella, also meats; salami and prosciutto to name a few to add to your table centerpiece.

 

