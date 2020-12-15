Charcuterie Wreaths Are the New Christmas Trend
I've never been hungry for a wreath before this
We aren’t going to be doing any entertaining this Christmas but the table will look great for Instagram shots!
@bakercheesecompany knows a little bit about simple elegance. Just look at this beauty!#charcuterie #wreath #holidayappetizers #festivemeals #foodphotography #product photography #photobackdrops #backdrops #flatlayphotography #flatlay #photoprops #foodstyling pic.twitter.com/8EyYIhFoM2
— Bubb Market (@BubbMarket) December 9, 2020
Just like any charcuterie board you’ll want to gather your favorite crackers and cheeses. Cheddar, gouda, and mozzarella, also meats; salami and prosciutto to name a few to add to your table centerpiece.
View this post on Instagram