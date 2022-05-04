Charlie Puth Choke Backs Tears When Taking About His New Song Coming Out! 

The song is called “That’s Hilarious” but there was nothing funny about writing it says Puth in a TikTok video!

He says it was a document of the worst breakup of his life!

“I’m excited for the song to come out, but every time I hear it, I’m kind of brought back to a time that was really, really, really challenging in my life,” the singer said in a shaky voice in a TikTok video posted Wednesday.

“It just rears its ugly head every time — sorry — every time that I hear it,” he continued, pausing to wipe tears from his eyes. Puth, candidly explained that 2019 was the “f–kin’ worst year” of his life.

@charlieputh Try to hold off watching it until it drops tomorrow morning, but I won’t be mad if you do 💚 ♬ That’s Hilarious – Charlie Puth





While he did not name her in the emotional video, the songwriter’s relationship with model and fellow pop star Charlotte Lawrence ended in 2019.

Regardless, he says he’s excited for fans to hear the new track!