Charlie Sheen Is Auctioning off “Major League” Movie Props! 

The movie was made in 1989 and Charlie was a part of it and now he’s offering up some props including the Cleveland Indians cap he wore in the movie as baseball star Ricky ‘Wild Thing’ Vaughn.

The baseball he used to strike out his nemesis is also up for auction.

He is also offloading a watch he wore in Platoon, and other pieces from his personal collection, including baseball legend Babe Ruth’s locker tag, and a signed copy of Ernest Hemingway novel The Old Man and the Sea.