Charmin’s Introduces Their “Forever” Toilet Paper Rolls!

They are gigantic and will last a month!

In fact, there is so much TP if will need its own dispenser!

You can now buy Charmin’s signature ultrasoft 2-ply sheets in jumbo size!  The massive roll holds 850 sheets for a single-user roll and 1,700 sheets for a multi-user roll!  Charmin’s says it will last us about a month!

According to the website,  There also are starter lots and a free shipping offer. With a starter kit, shoppers can buy three multi-user rolls for $29.97 and will get a free toilet paper stand.  The single-user starter kit is $16.47 and comes with the stand too.

