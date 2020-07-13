Check Out How One Long Term Care Home’s Residents Kept Busy In Quarantine!
All for the great cause of money and boredom!
This idea is not only cute, but kind of AMAZING!
The residents of one long-term care facility in the U.K found a way to not be BORED out of their minds over the past few months. In combination with the staff, they decided to recreate their FAVOURITE album covers to raise a bit of money for the place.
This was the first one:
Followed by many more:
Not only did they end up having fun, but they also raised money for activities for all the residents! They’re planning on doing a calendar!
If you want to donate check out this link.