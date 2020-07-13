Check Out How One Long Term Care Home’s Residents Kept Busy In Quarantine!

This idea is not only cute, but kind of AMAZING!

The residents of one long-term care facility in the U.K found a way to not be BORED out of their minds over the past few months. In combination with the staff, they decided to recreate their FAVOURITE album covers to raise a bit of money for the place.

This was the first one:

Followed by many more:

Not only did they end up having fun, but they also raised money for activities for all the residents! They’re planning on doing a calendar!

If you want to donate check out this link.