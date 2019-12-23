Check Out This Amazing Picture, All Thanks To Twitter!

Cover photo via @DeeGoofy.

Twitter can usually be a cesspool of memes, politics, and (somehow still?) porn.

Thankfully this past weekend, it was a place of wholesomeness!

Donreal (@DeeGoofy) shared a tweet, that said simply:

I was doing a photoshoot in downtown Sanford when this UPS delivery man kindly interrupted and asked for a picture. THIS IS THE BEST PICTURE OUT THE WHOLE PHOTOSHOOT! can someone find this man so he can see this. 😟 pic.twitter.com/xwIY4e1tzm — Donreál (@DeeGoofy) December 19, 2019

Just look at that amazing picture! Twitter then got to working, trying to find whomever was this dashing driver.

Even UPS’s verified account chimed in:

Yass! We ❤️this. We will find him for you. We got ya covered. 😉 — UPS (@UPS) December 21, 2019

It eventually landed in the view of LeCarya Watkins, whose husband appeared in the pic!

He can dress it up too!!! Church and UPS!!! Love a man and his suit 😍🥰😘… That’s bae 😘😘😘!!! Mr. Watkins pic.twitter.com/wHAU4xF9WH — LeCarya Watkins (@lecarya) December 21, 2019

So sick. I love Twitter.