Check Out This Amazing Picture, All Thanks To Twitter!

Delivering packages and LOOKS!

Twitter can usually be a cesspool of memes, politics, and (somehow still?) porn.

Thankfully this past weekend, it was a place of wholesomeness!

Donreal (@DeeGoofy) shared a tweet, that said simply:

Just look at that amazing picture! Twitter then got to working, trying to find whomever was this dashing driver.

Even UPS’s verified account chimed in:

It eventually landed in the view of LeCarya Watkins, whose husband appeared in the pic!

So sick. I love Twitter.

