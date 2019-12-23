Check Out This Amazing Picture, All Thanks To Twitter!
Delivering packages and LOOKS!
Cover photo via @DeeGoofy.
Twitter can usually be a cesspool of memes, politics, and (somehow still?) porn.
Thankfully this past weekend, it was a place of wholesomeness!
Donreal (@DeeGoofy) shared a tweet, that said simply:
I was doing a photoshoot in downtown Sanford when this UPS delivery man kindly interrupted and asked for a picture.
THIS IS THE BEST PICTURE OUT THE WHOLE PHOTOSHOOT!
can someone find this man so he can see this. 😟 pic.twitter.com/xwIY4e1tzm
— Donreál (@DeeGoofy) December 19, 2019
Just look at that amazing picture! Twitter then got to working, trying to find whomever was this dashing driver.
Even UPS’s verified account chimed in:
Yass! We ❤️this. We will find him for you. We got ya covered. 😉
— UPS (@UPS) December 21, 2019
It eventually landed in the view of LeCarya Watkins, whose husband appeared in the pic!
He can dress it up too!!! Church and UPS!!! Love a man and his suit 😍🥰😘… That’s bae 😘😘😘!!! Mr. Watkins pic.twitter.com/wHAU4xF9WH
— LeCarya Watkins (@lecarya) December 21, 2019
So sick. I love Twitter.