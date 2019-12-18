Listen Live

Check Out This Heartwarming Video!

Who started chopping onions in here?

By Host Blogs, Josh

If today’s weather is getting you down, check out this sweet video from the Niagara County SPCA!

Bonita had been at the shelter for 500 days, waiting for furever home.

Thankfully, that wait, ended earlier last week! She went home with her new dad.

Check out the sweet video, and hopefully it’ll warm your heart!

Her new dad has started an Instagram account for Bonita. Check out the debut pic!

View this post on Instagram

Car ride with daddy. She got shotgun. 🤣💙

A post shared by Bonita (@bonita_rk) on

After nearly 500 days of being at the shelter, Bonita has left the building! ❤️

Posted by Niagara SPCA on Thursday, December 12, 2019

