Check Out This Heartwarming Video!

If today’s weather is getting you down, check out this sweet video from the Niagara County SPCA!

Bonita had been at the shelter for 500 days, waiting for furever home.

Thankfully, that wait, ended earlier last week! She went home with her new dad.

Check out the sweet video, and hopefully it’ll warm your heart!

Her new dad has started an Instagram account for Bonita. Check out the debut pic!