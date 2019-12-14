Listen Live

Check Out This Incredibly Kind Gesture in Virginia!

This has to be the sweetest man on Earth right now.

By Host Blogs, Josh

The holidays are a time of giving, and this man GAVE!

Adam Armstrong grew up in a low-income apartment complex in Virgina and always wanted a toy filled holiday season.

Fast forward to 2019, and Armstrong rolled up to his former home with a 26 FOOT TRUCK filled with toys!

He handed out toys to families at his former residence and at THREE different low-income households.

The leftover toys and goodies he dropped off at a local Salvation Army.

I think this man might be Santa. He must be!

