CHECK THIS OUT: An Update “Dreams” Challenge TikTok Star & Their New Gift From Ocean Spray!

Thunder only happens, when it's raining! LET THE LOVE POUR IN THEN!

Earlier in this week, I put you onto the incredible moment that has been the “Dreams” Challenge on Tiktok.

Well just earlier yesterday, TikTok star Nathan Apodaca, 37, from Idaho, was gifted a BRAND NEW 2020 NISSAN TITAN!

The gift came from Ocean Spray, who also tossed in a full trunk worth of juice as a thank you for the exposure for the brand.

The CEO said in a statement: “What a thrill to be part of a movement that is spreading so much positivity worldwide, especially during these unprecedented times”.

Check out the goofy video below:

