CHECK THIS OUT: The Most Searched Things During The U.S Election!
Y'all were comfort eating.
We’re all going through it with 2020, but MAN, this is crazy!
U.S Presidential election started last night and after a full year of campaigning, WE STILL DON’T KNOW.
Even crazier? The search results in the U.S. for the past evening, check a few out as per Google:
Are you thinking about food, this #ElectionDay?
You are not alone. pic.twitter.com/8kVXwVEsA7
— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) November 3, 2020
World wide? It’s funnier:
The most searched term in the past 24 hours globally is "election".
The top trending search is "live election results", which has spiked +5,000%, past 24 hours worldwide.https://t.co/3jJ7wKgSul#ElectionNight #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/cOYsOtmCtR
— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) November 4, 2020
We’re all eating our feelings, and apparently Americans are planning a move up here.
2020 is wild.