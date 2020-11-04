Listen Live

CHECK THIS OUT: The Most Searched Things During The U.S Election!

Y'all were comfort eating.

By Josh, Kool Eats, Kool Viral

We’re all going through it with 2020, but MAN, this is crazy!

U.S Presidential election started last night and after a full year of campaigning, WE STILL DON’T KNOW.

Even crazier? The search results in the U.S. for the past evening, check a few out as per  Google:

 

World wide? It’s funnier:

 

We’re all eating our feelings, and apparently Americans are planning a move up here.

2020 is wild.

