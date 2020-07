July 7th 5pm to 9pm and July 9th 5pm to 8pm

Cheer Sport Sharks is seeking a new wave of talent with the 2020-2021 team tryouts! Athletes of all skill levels ages 3-19 are welcome. For more information follow us on FB/Instagram @cheersportsharksorillia Call: 705-305-8160 or E-mail orillia@cheersportsharks.com