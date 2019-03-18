Cheese Tastes Better When Exposed To 90’s Hip-Hop!

In a very odd experiment, cheese was aged eight month to different types of music and it was determined that Swiss cheese tastes better after being exposed to hip-hop, and not just any hip-hop but 90’s beats!

They played Mozart for one, “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin for another, techno music for a third, and so on. Then they did a blind taste test to see which cheese aged the best.

The sensory analysis revealed that the cheese that was exposed to hip-hop was “remarkably fruity, both in smell and taste, and significantly different from the other samples,” according to the study!