Cheetos Mac’ N Cheese is Hitting Shelves
Comes in 3 flavours
These last few months we’ve all been reaching for snacks and food that make us feel comfortable, (See top-selling comfort foods during the pandemic) mac & cheese might be the ultimate food for that.
Now, introducing…
Cheetos has entered the mac’ n’ cheese game with 3 flavours that will have the kids asking, what’s that delicious smell, Mom? With “Flammin’ Hot,” “Bold & Cheesy,” and “Cheesy Jalapeno.”
So far, they’re available in the US.
Found this today, looks fantastic. #cheetos #macncheese pic.twitter.com/RWSGm7tFXe
— StevieD (@HiitGeek) August 2, 2020
And people seem to be loving it.
Found two of the three #Cheetos mac & cheeses today, had to try the “bold” one right away. Friggin LOVED it. 🤤 @ChesterCheetah pic.twitter.com/f7X1iVEKnN
— Mo Lightning ⚡️ (@molightning) August 5, 2020