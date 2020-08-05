Cheetos Mac’ N Cheese is Hitting Shelves

These last few months we’ve all been reaching for snacks and food that make us feel comfortable, (See top-selling comfort foods during the pandemic) mac & cheese might be the ultimate food for that.

Now, introducing…

Cheetos has entered the mac’ n’ cheese game with 3 flavours that will have the kids asking, what’s that delicious smell, Mom? With “Flammin’ Hot,” “Bold & Cheesy,” and “Cheesy Jalapeno.”

So far, they’re available in the US.

And people seem to be loving it.