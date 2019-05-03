Listen Live

Chewbacca, Peter Mayhew has died at the age of 74!

Chewy!

By Kool Celebrities

He played the original chewy in the Star Wars Series and according to his family he passes away earlier this week in his home in Texas! The cause of death has not been made public at this time, however, Peter has battled health issues and under went spinel surgery last year! Peter remained active of social media updating fans of his health!

