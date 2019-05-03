Chewbacca, Peter Mayhew has died at the age of 74!

The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home. pic.twitter.com/YZ5VLyuK0u — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) May 2, 2019

He played the original chewy in the Star Wars Series and according to his family he passes away earlier this week in his home in Texas! The cause of death has not been made public at this time, however, Peter has battled health issues and under went spinel surgery last year! Peter remained active of social media updating fans of his health!