Chinese Scientists Have Developed A Gene Therapy That Could Make You Live Longer!

A team of scientists from Beijing has developed a new gene therapy that can extend a lifespan in mice. This may one day contribute to a treatment for humans!

The therapy involves inactivating a gene called Kat7 which scientists say is a key contributor to cellular aging.

This therapy is a first of its kind in the world. The Lead scientist says, “the mice show after 6-8 months overall improved appearance and grip strength and most importantly they have an extended lifespan for about 25%.”

Despite this, the therapy is a long way from being ready for human trials.

More