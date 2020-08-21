Chocolate Factory Leaves A Swiss Town Covered In Cocoa Powder!

It was a scene out of Willy Wonka when one Swiss town was left covered in Cocoa powder!

Sweetzerland: Residents of a Swiss town got a bit of a shock when it started snowing particles of a fine cocoa powder after the ventilation system at a chocolate factory malfunctioned. https://t.co/6zMILhrhVW #odd — AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) August 18, 2020

Earlier this week, officials at the Lindt & Spruengli factory in Olten, Switzerland said a malfunction in the ventilation system, along with strong winds, ended up coating the town with a layer of fine cocoa powder.

Although the powder is harmless to people, the company was kind enough to offer cleanup services for the town.

With all that’s happened in 2020, a little chocolate rain is breath of fresh air.