Listen Live

Chocolate Factory Leaves A Swiss Town Covered In Cocoa Powder!

It could be worse!

By Kool Eats

It was a scene out of Willy Wonka when one Swiss town was left covered in Cocoa powder!

 

Earlier this week, officials at the Lindt & Spruengli factory in Olten, Switzerland said a malfunction in the ventilation system, along with strong winds, ended up coating the town with a layer of fine cocoa powder.

 

Although the powder is harmless to people, the company was kind enough to offer cleanup services for the town.

 

With all that’s happened in 2020, a little chocolate rain is breath of fresh air.

Related posts

RIP To A Sauce Icon

It’s ‘Burgers to Beat MS Day’ at A & W Locations

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is Changing the Game with ‘Cinnadust’