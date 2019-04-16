Chocolate May Help With Hearing Loss!

According to a new study out of South Korea, the key to slowing down your hearing loss as you get older is MORE CHOCOLATE.

The researchers studied more than 3,500 men and women, and they found that the people who regularly ate chocolate saw a 27% decrease in their hearing as they got older, versus a 36% decrease for people who didn’t eat chocolate.

Why? They believe it’s because the antioxidants in chocolate help protect you against hearing loss. So eat up.

