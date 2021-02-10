Listen Live

Chocolates? Give a Book! February 14th is International Book Giving Day

Almost 25% of Canadian households don't have a single book

By Kool Parents

The aim of International Book Giving Day, established in 2012, is to get books into the hands of as many children as possible.

According to FirstBookCanada.org, almost 25% of Canadian households don’t have a single book. Low literacy levels place children at a disadvantage that perpetuates poverty. Further, many schools in economically disadvantaged communities in Canada can only afford 1 new library book a year for every 3 children.

You can celebrate February 14th by making a donation to your local school library, buying a book for a child in your life or donating to an organization like First Book Canada.

 

Here are 6 Other Ways You Can Get Involved in International Book Giving Day!

  1. Subscribe to bookgivingday.com, join over 14,000 already committed to #bookgivingday.
  2. Leave a book for a child to discover, donate to a local charity.
  3. Connect with others celebrating International Book Giving Day via FacebookTwitter  and Instagram #bookgivingday
  4. Download and print an International Book Giving Day bookmark and/or bookplate to attach to a book you give. They’re free!
  5. Share a photo of yourself celebrating International Book Giving Day. Use #bookgivingday on social media so we can find you.
  6. Invite your community to celebrate International Book Giving Day. Proudly display the #bookgivingday poster.

 

 Image: International Book Giving Day 2018 poster

