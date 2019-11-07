Chris Brown Holds A Garage Sale Outside His Home!

On Tuesday Chris Brown took to social media to announce that he was having a garage sale -selling off all kinds of personal stuff and designer items at marked-down prices.

DA CRIB…. ❤️ 2 day event pic.twitter.com/WnsN2Zp2U0 — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) November 6, 2019

He told people when and where- and people came, some lining up overnight to grab the early bird bargains.

Brown’s security team managed the crowd while another Chris person handled the cash. It’s unclear if Chris was actually home at the time of the sale…

Local police tried to shut down the garage sale, but when they did, they were met with Brown’s lawyers who informed the cops that he was perfectly within his rights.