Chris Evans To Voice Buzz Lightyear In New Pixar Movie

Captain America will become another kind of superhero!

By Dirt/Divas

The new Pixar Film, titled “the original Buzz Lightyear,’ is a story that explores the life of the “Toy Story” character which was originally voiced by Tim Allen in the four “Toy Story” movies.

Evans explained the role in a tweet, writing: “Just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on.”

 

This animated prequel is set for a June 17, 2022 premiere.

