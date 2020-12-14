Chris Evans To Voice Buzz Lightyear In New Pixar Movie

The new Pixar Film, titled “the original Buzz Lightyear,’ is a story that explores the life of the “Toy Story” character which was originally voiced by Tim Allen in the four “Toy Story” movies.

Evans explained the role in a tweet, writing: “Just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on.”

Blasting into theaters June 17, 2022, Lightyear is the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear. Voiced by @ChrisEvans, get ready to go to “infinity and beyond” with Lightyear. 🚀 👨‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/LdYXlN33sP — Pixar (@Pixar) December 11, 2020

