Chris Hemsworth Is Going To Play Hulk Hogan In A New Biopic For Netflix!

Good Phillips and Scott Silver, the directors/writers behind DC Comics “The Joker” movie are behind this project.

One of the biggest names in wrestling of all time, Hogan was a fixture on TV sets in 1980s America as part of the World Wrestling Federation who parlayed his championships-winning leg drops and star power into movies and television, endorsements and video games.

The biopic will focus on his rise to fame and the story of the Hulkster and Hulkamania came to be!