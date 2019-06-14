Chris Hemsworth, Just Revealed His First Job At 14 Involved Breast Pumps!

Hemsworth was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon playing a round of “Would I Lie To You.” It’s a funny segment where Jimmy Fallon and two celebrities take turns stating bizarre facts about themselves and they all have to guess whether it’s a true story or a lie.

Hemsworth kicked off the game with the bizarre story that his “first job was cleaning out breast pumps.”

Hemsworth said he did this job when he was 14 and worked at a pharmacy that rented out breast pumps. When the pumps would come back in, it was his job to clean them out and occasionally repair them.

True story!