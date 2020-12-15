Chris Pine Is Going To Star In ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ Movie

The directors of “Game Night,” will be writing and directing the feature film inspired by the board game.

Details of the movie are being kept under wraps, but if it’s anything like the fan favourite game, it will include war games, treasure hunts, long-lasting storylines, and a sense of camaraderie with friends.

The game involves humans, elves, orcs, and wizards. To play the game, participants must act as a character as they roll dice to complete quests and actions, moving them forward in the game.

The gameplay is overseen by a Dungeon Master, which is essentially another participant who controls the fate of characters in the game alongside a trusty set of dice.

According to Deadline, over 40 million people have played the game since its launch 46 years ago, including live streams of games on YouTube and Twitch.

There are plans to start shooting the film in Belfast in the first quarter of next year.