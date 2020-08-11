Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome First Baby Together!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.

The couple shared their exciting news via Instagram.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt,” Pratt captioned the post.

He added: “We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris.”

This is Schwarzenegger’s first child. Pratt shares a seven-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris.