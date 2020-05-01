Chris Pratt Is Offering Fans A Chance To Get ‘Eaten By A Dinosaur’

Chris is the latest celebrity to take part in the All-In Challenge Project. This is where stars offer amazing once-in-a-lifetime opportunities in exchange for donations to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Chris was challenged by Justin Bieber and is offering two “recognizable’ roles as a dinosaur eats you in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion movie.

Pratt says, “You are guaranteed to be recognizable, not cut out the movie, absolutely in the movie forever, cemented, your legacy, forever, eaten by a dinosaur in a movie.”

All money raised will go to charities Meals On Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund, helping to provide meals to those going hungry during the Covid-19 pandemic.

(Read the fine print if you bid on this opportunity)