Chris Pratt Is Offering Fans A Chance To Get ‘Eaten By A Dinosaur’
Cool!
Chris is the latest celebrity to take part in the All-In Challenge Project. This is where stars offer amazing once-in-a-lifetime opportunities in exchange for donations to COVID-19 relief efforts.
Chris was challenged by Justin Bieber and is offering two “recognizable’ roles as a dinosaur eats you in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion movie.
Pratt says, “You are guaranteed to be recognizable, not cut out the movie, absolutely in the movie forever, cemented, your legacy, forever, eaten by a dinosaur in a movie.”
GET EATEN BY A DINOSAUR in Jurassic World: Dominion!!! WHAT!? Anyone can enter now! Click the link in my bio. Sweepstakes entry costs just $10 (see restrictions) AND there’s also an auction item going to the highest bidder. That’s right!!! Two chances! Each winner will appear in the movie, Jurassic World: Dominion GETTING EATEN BY A DINOSAUR!!! 🦖 Two ways to win the same prize! Get yourself immortalized in cinematic history! Talk about the greatest gift money can buy!!! Every dollar goes to helping those in need. Click the link in my bio for all the details! #ALLINCHALLENGE Thank you @justinbieber for challenging me! I’m challenging @chrisevans @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr Avengers assemble!!
All money raised will go to charities Meals On Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund, helping to provide meals to those going hungry during the Covid-19 pandemic.
(Read the fine print if you bid on this opportunity)