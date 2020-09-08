Listen Live

Chrissy Teigen Got Botox Injections To Deal With Pregnancy Headaches!

whatever helps!

By Dirt/Divas

Pregnancy can cause many issues for expecting mothers, including severe headaches. Perhaps this is why Teigen’s doctor has cleared her to get botox treatments in her neck to deal with really bad pregnancy headaches.

 

Chrissy is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, and she told fans on Twitter she was driven to get the injections after suffering from headaches in the early stages of her pregnancy journey.

 

Some neurologists will allow botox treatment in extreme cases.

 

That’s funny, cause I got them because of what pregnancy did to me!

Related posts

Beyonce Donates $1 Million to Black-Owned Businesses

Taylor Swift & Whitney Houston Are Tied for Most Consecutive Weeks at No.1 on the Billboard 200 Chart

Zac Efron Finds Love In Australia!