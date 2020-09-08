Chrissy Teigen Got Botox Injections To Deal With Pregnancy Headaches!

Pregnancy can cause many issues for expecting mothers, including severe headaches. Perhaps this is why Teigen’s doctor has cleared her to get botox treatments in her neck to deal with really bad pregnancy headaches.

Chrissy is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, and she told fans on Twitter she was driven to get the injections after suffering from headaches in the early stages of her pregnancy journey.

I get really really bad pregnancy headaches. was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms. anyhow man it’s just so bad but I see the light finally — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 5, 2020

Some neurologists will allow botox treatment in extreme cases.

