Chrissy Teigen Says If She Has Breast Surgery, She May Die

It's too risky now.

By Dirt/Divas

Chrissy was 20 years old when she had implants put in, she admits to Glamour UK.  She confesses that,  after having two kids- things are different.

Chrissy told Glamour UK,  “You have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

Teigen regrets them all together now and says she’d get them removed and have a lift done, but the risks are too high after having kids.

 

Chrissy continues the boob conversation with Glamour UK, 

“If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift,” she adds. “I think you’re supposed to replace them (implants) every 10 years. But when you have kids you think about (the risks) of surgery and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die – in boob surgery!’”

