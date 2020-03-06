Chrissy Teigen Says If She Has Breast Surgery, She May Die
It's too risky now.
Chrissy was 20 years old when she had implants put in, she admits to Glamour UK. She confesses that, after having two kids- things are different.
Chrissy told Glamour UK, “You have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”
Teigen regrets them all together now and says she’d get them removed and have a lift done, but the risks are too high after having kids.
Chrissy continues the boob conversation with Glamour UK,
“If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift,” she adds. “I think you’re supposed to replace them (implants) every 10 years. But when you have kids you think about (the risks) of surgery and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die – in boob surgery!’”