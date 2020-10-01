Chrissy Teigen Suffers Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss one month after announcing she was expecting her third child with John Legend.

Chrissy took to social media to share the sad news with fans writing,

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen. Teigen continued “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack,” she explained. “So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive,” she wrote. “We will always love you.”

The couple married in 2013 and revealed in August that they were expecting baby No. 3. Teigen later accidentally revealed that they were having a boy during an Instagram video earlier this month. She had also announced to fans that she had been put on bed rest with this pregnancy.