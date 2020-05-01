Chrissy Teigen’s Boobs Appear in Fast & Furious “Tokyo Drift”

It was back in 2006, Chrissy admits that she had a small roll in one of the Furious movies- the third instalment of the series.

But if you didn’t see her appear in the movie, you’re not going crazy as it wasn’t her face that landed her a roll-but rather her boobs!

“My boobs are in fast and the furious Tokyo drift,” she explained in her post. “I sat on the floor with 200 people in a parking garage in downtown la. They pulled me to be ‘girl getting out of car’ and the shot ended up cutting off at my face as they panned up my body. Lmao.”