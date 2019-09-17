Christie Brinkley Drops Out Of Dancing With The Stars Due To An Injury!

Sailor Brinkley-Cook will be replacing her mom this season on DWTS after Christie tripped over her partner’s foot during a turn, and suffered a fall and injury. Brinkley is now out with a broken arm which requires surgery to her wrist and arm.

Brinkley’s daughter has already started rehearsals for the show, which premiered Monday.

She added her mom is her inspiration.

“I’m doing this mostly for my mom!” she said. “I just want to make her happy and make her proud. She loved doing this, she loves dancing and she loves performing and getting hurt was her worst nightmare.”