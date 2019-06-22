Christina Aguilera Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of “Genie In A Bottle”

This weekend marks 20 years of “Genie In A Bottle.” It was Christina Aguilera’s first single to hit the charts. It went to no. 1 on Billboard. Christina Aguilera marked the occasion by taking to Instagram:

“Hi lovies! Today marks 20 years since #GenieInABottle was released… got me feeling all types of emotional! At just 18 years old, I remember coming home from Japan and seeing that it had reached #1 on the Billboard charts and feeling so grateful and happy that you guys loved it as much as I did. Thank you, thank you, thank you for riding with me all these years. My fighters, I love you!” she wrote.

She also posted this video of “Baby Christina”:

What a classic! I remember dancing around my living room to this one as a teenager in the ’90s!

Main Image via Twitter / @xtina