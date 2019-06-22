Listen Live

Christina Aguilera Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of “Genie In A Bottle”

June 22, 1999

By Kool Celebrities, Music, Videos

This weekend marks 20 years of “Genie In A Bottle.” It was Christina Aguilera’s first single to hit the charts. It went to no. 1 on Billboard. Christina Aguilera marked the occasion by taking to Instagram:

“Hi lovies! Today marks 20 years since #GenieInABottle was released… got me feeling all types of emotional! At just 18 years old, I remember coming home from Japan and seeing that it had reached #1 on the Billboard charts and feeling so grateful and happy that you guys loved it as much as I did. Thank you, thank you, thank you for riding with me all these years. My fighters, I love you!” she wrote.

She also posted this video of “Baby Christina”:

What a classic! I remember dancing around my living room to this one as a teenager in the ’90s!

Main Image via Twitter / @xtina

Related posts

There Are A Lot Of Celebrities In Taylor Swifts New Music Video For ” You Need To Calm Down”

WATCH: Halsey Covers Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker”

Must Watch: Kodi Lee Gets the Golden Buzzer

LISTEN: Walk Off The Earth Dedicate New Song To Late Band Member

Taylor Swift Shares Playlist Of Songs She’s “Loving Right Now”

Jim Carey Is Dr Robotnic In The New Sonic Movie

Lea Michele Sings The Little Mermaid On American Idol

Bradley Cooper Dishes On His Performance At The Glastonbury Festival

Got 40 Seconds? This Could Help You Save A Choking Baby