Christmas Dinner in a Can for Vegans & Vegetarians
A few years ago we were introduced to a Christmas dinner made easy in a […]
A few years ago we were introduced to a Christmas dinner made easy in a can. It’s called, “Christmas Tinner!”
10 layers
Vegans and vegetarians everywhere were demanding a meat-free Christmas tinner, (I made that part up!)
Veg Tinner
12 layers
Layer 1 – Nut roast
Layer 2 – Mushroom wellington
Layer 3 – Sprouts
Layer 4 – Toblerone
Layer 5 – Roast parsnips
Layer 6 – Halloumi pigs and tempeh bacon
Layer 7 – Cauliflower cheese
Layer 8 – Yule log
Layer 9 – Veggie gravy
Layer 10 – Gingerbread pancakes
Layer 11 – Cranberry sauce
Layer 12 – Potatoes
Vegan Tinner
11 layers
Layer 1 – Scrambled tofu & tempeh bacon
Layer 2 – Vegan cheese, olives, and grapes
Layer 3 – Vegan mushroom wellington
Layer 4 – Vegan gravy
Layer 5 – Vegan bread sauce
Layer 6 – Vegan pigs in aubergine blankets
Layer 7 – Brussel sprouts & vegan stuffing or broccoli & vegan stuffing
Layer 8 – Roasted butternut squash, parsnips & carrots
Layer 9 – Spiced red cabbage
Layer 10 – Vegan custard
Layer 11 – Vegan chocolate cake
Am I the only one imagining the crack of this can initially hits you with a wiff of dog food?