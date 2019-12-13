Christmas Dinner in a Can for Vegans & Vegetarians

A few years ago we were introduced to a Christmas dinner made easy in a can. It’s called, “Christmas Tinner!”

10 layers

Vegans and vegetarians everywhere were demanding a meat-free Christmas tinner, (I made that part up!)

Veg Tinner

12 layers

Layer 1 – Nut roast

Layer 2 – Mushroom wellington

Layer 3 – Sprouts

Layer 4 – Toblerone

Layer 5 – Roast parsnips

Layer 6 – Halloumi pigs and tempeh bacon

Layer 7 – Cauliflower cheese

Layer 8 – Yule log

Layer 9 – Veggie gravy

Layer 10 – Gingerbread pancakes

Layer 11 – Cranberry sauce

Layer 12 – Potatoes

Vegan Tinner

11 layers

Layer 1 – Scrambled tofu & tempeh bacon

Layer 2 – Vegan cheese, olives, and grapes

Layer 3 – Vegan mushroom wellington

Layer 4 – Vegan gravy

Layer 5 – Vegan bread sauce

Layer 6 – Vegan pigs in aubergine blankets

Layer 7 – Brussel sprouts & vegan stuffing or broccoli & vegan stuffing

Layer 8 – Roasted butternut squash, parsnips & carrots

Layer 9 – Spiced red cabbage

Layer 10 – Vegan custard

Layer 11 – Vegan chocolate cake

Am I the only one imagining the crack of this can initially hits you with a wiff of dog food?