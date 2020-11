Warm up any ranch fan’s winter with their own personalized snuggly sweater bottle.

The perfect gift for the ranch fan in your life. Customize to send to that special someone so they’ll know you’re thinking of them this holiday season.

The unique gift would include:

1 24 oz. bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch Original Ranch

1 Holiday Greeting Card

1 Hidden Valley Ranch, Sticker

1 Holiday Gift Box

Details here.