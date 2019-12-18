Christmas Trend: Target’s Snow Globe Lights Are Selling Like Cray
This year's sold out decoration
Simcoe County has basically been a snow globe since November began. So this is the perfect year for a new snow globe decoration.
Target has a string of lights that are actually individual snow globes making for a pretty brilliant Christmas addition at home.
A small string of lights is on for $5, that combined with the fact that nobody has seen this innovation before means good luck finding any available right now.
The indoor string lights are battery operated and have warm, white, LED bulbs filled with a green Christmas tree and faux snow.
View this post on Instagram
Editing because I’m getting lots of questions: I didn’t grab the dpci because they usually don’t work on brickseek anymore and they haven’t been available online, only in store…I’m seeing lots of Targets with new shipments of the bullseye playground Christmas items. My store was completely restocked with the instafamous Target Christmas tree lights so if you had an in search of you might want to check your stores again🤞🏻🤞🏻. . . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #targetclearance #targetdeals #targetmom #targetlife #targetrun #foundattarget #targetdollarspot #bullseyesplayground #targetbullseye #christmaslights🎄 #targetdoesitagain #targetstyle #targetfinds #targetaddict #targethome #ilovetarget #targetobsessed #targetmademedoit #decorativelights #decorativelighting #farmhousedecorating #christmasdecorations #holidaydecorations #farmhousechristmas #farmhousechristmasdecor #farmhousedecor #farmhousestyledecor #holidaylove #holidaydecor #holidaydecorating