Christmas Trend: Target’s Snow Globe Lights Are Selling Like Cray

Simcoe County has basically been a snow globe since November began. So this is the perfect year for a new snow globe decoration.

Target has a string of lights that are actually individual snow globes making for a pretty brilliant Christmas addition at home.

A small string of lights is on for $5, that combined with the fact that nobody has seen this innovation before means good luck finding any available right now.

The indoor string lights are battery operated and have warm, white, LED bulbs filled with a green Christmas tree and faux snow.