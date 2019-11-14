Christmas Vacation Ceramic Village & Cousin Eddie’s Inflatable Lawn Ornament RV

As you’re pulling the same old Christmas decorations out of the storage room this weekend, it’s time for some new additions.

Introducing; National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Village.

Collect each piece individually – They’re selling like hot cakes on Amazon.

That would look fantastic inside, but what about the front yard?

Introducing; Cousin Eddie’s Inflatable RV

4ft tall

LED lighting

Self inflates

Introducing; The National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Family Station Wagon

8ft tall

LED lighting

Self inflates