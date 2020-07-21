‘Chucky’ TV Series Debuts First Trailer for 2021 Premiere

Horror fans, get ready because you can soon watch your favourite killer doll in an all-new series! Lucky for fans, production of ‘Chucky’ the TV series wrapped before the pandemic hit.

Don Mancini, the original writer of the classic horror film, said he was involved with the project and shared the teaser for the show online. The creator also confirmed the series will premiere in 2021.

The series will air on both USA Network and the SYFY channels. The new show also features Brad Dourif, who voiced Chucky in the films.

The series will introduce new characters and answer questions about Chucky’s life as a killer doll. The series will also act as a sequel to the franchise by picking up unanswered questions by films like “Cult of Chucky” and “Seed of Chucky.”