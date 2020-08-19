‘Ciao Chow Ciao’ Now Has Automated 24/7 Pizza

“Ciao Chow Ciao” now offers the most convenient pizza off Hwy 12 in Oro-Medonte.

An on site Fresh Artisan 12” Pizza Baked to Order in 3 minutes from a Robotic Kiosk. Never frozen. Always hand made.

Available 24/7

Touch Screen to order and Tap to Pay

Pizza’s ready in about 3 minutes

Several style toppings available:

Pepperoni

Hawaiian

Meat Lovers

Honey Goat Cheese

BBQ Chicken

Four Cheese

Vegetarian

$11-$13 depending on the pizza choice. If you buy cold, it’s $1 less!

You can purchase it cold to cook later or Fresh and Hot on the Spot

There are only 20 locations in Ontario and now one of them is off Hwy 12 in Oro-Medonte near Line 15 and Wainman Line.