‘Ciao Chow Ciao’ Now Has Automated 24/7 Pizza

Pizza on-demand in Oro-Medonte

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats

Ciao Chow Ciao” now offers the most convenient pizza off Hwy 12 in Oro-Medonte.

An on site Fresh Artisan 12” Pizza Baked to Order in 3 minutes from a Robotic Kiosk. Never frozen. Always hand made.

  • Available 24/7
  • Touch Screen to order and Tap to Pay
  • Pizza’s ready in about 3 minutes
  • Several style toppings available:
    Pepperoni
    Hawaiian
    Meat Lovers
    Honey Goat Cheese
    BBQ Chicken
    Four Cheese
    Vegetarian
  • $11-$13 depending on the pizza choice. If you buy cold, it’s $1 less!
  • You can purchase it cold to cook later or Fresh and Hot on the Spot

 

There are only 20 locations in Ontario and now one of them is off Hwy 12 in Oro-Medonte near Line 15 and Wainman Line.

