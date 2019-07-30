Listen Live

Cincinnati Hospital Network Giving Babies ‘Shark Week’ Onesies

For babies born during Shark Week

By Darryl on the Drive

Discovery’s Shark Week began on Sunday.

In celebration of Shark Week, each new “baby shark” born during Shark Week will be fitted with this cute new onesie.

The Christ Hospital Health Network has the offer for all babies born through Aug. 3. The very first outfit they’ll wear is the limited-edition Baby Shark Week onesie.

In case you missed it, there is even Baby Shark Cereal coming soon.

