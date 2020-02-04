Listen Live

Cinderella, starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, coming to Disney+

Finally!

By Host Blogs, Kool Celebrities

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, known simply as Cinderella, was filmed in  1997 for the Wonderful World of Disney.

Co-produced by Whitney Houston, who also plays Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother, the film stars Brandy as Cinderella and features a racially diverse cast including Jason Alexander, Whoopi Goldberg and Canadian Victor Garber.

This film is the third screen version of Rodger and Hammerstein’s musical, which was originally written for television starring Julie Andrews and aired in 1957. It was remade in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren and aired annually on CBS from 1965 to 1972.

The Brandy/ Houston version will finally hit Disney+ February 12!

 

 

Image: Disney/Twitter

