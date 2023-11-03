Cineplex Community Day November 4th

Enjoy a morning of free movies and discounted snacks.

Celebrate Cineplex Community Day on November 4th with a morning of FREE MOVIES* and $2.50 concessions! Plus, $1 from concession purchases throughout the entire day will go towards supporting youth empowerment programs through our partners at BGC Canada.

Community movies include The Angry Birds movie, Jumanji, Hotel Transylvania, and Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile!

Community Day is also expanding to the Rec-Room! You can also enjoy a morning of free gaming!