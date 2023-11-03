Listen Live

Cineplex Community Day November 4th

What a fun way to spend a Saturday morning!

By Kool Mornings

Enjoy a morning of free movies and discounted snacks.

Celebrate Cineplex Community Day on November 4th with a morning of FREE MOVIES* and $2.50 concessions! Plus, $1 from concession purchases throughout the entire day will go towards supporting youth empowerment programs through our partners at BGC Canada.

Movies Coming Out In November!

Community movies include The Angry Birds movie, Jumanji, Hotel Transylvania, and Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile! 

Community Day is also expanding to the Rec-Room! You can also enjoy a morning of free gaming! 

Related posts

Barrie Family Has Holiday Inflatables Slashed by Vandals, Community Steps Up To Replace Them!

Innisfil Is Bringing Back Its Annual Scrooge The Ticket Campaign!

Dale & Charlie Want YOU To Vote In The Barrie Election!