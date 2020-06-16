Cineplex Is Looking To Reopen Theatres In July!

Cineplex announced that six theatres in Alberta will reopen on June 26th with more locations to following July 3rd. Cineplex and other theatre companies were forced to shut down in March due to the coronavirus.

Sarah Van Lange, executive director of communications for Cineplex said in a statement, “Throughout the planning process, our top priority has always been the health and safety of our employees and guests and ensuring that your time with us is safe, comfortable, and welcoming.”

When Cineplex opens, it will be by reserved seating only to ensure proper physical distancing between people. There is no timeline given for when Ontario theatres can reopen.

Many movies were pushed back due to the pandemic and summer releases are trying to go ahead as scheduled including Russell Crowe’s Unhinged and the Selena-Gomez-produced rom-com The Broken Hearts Gallery.

Also still tentatively scheduled for release, is Disney’s live-action Mulan on July 23rd and Bill & Ted is due out in August.