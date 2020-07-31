Cineplex Re-Opening 25 Theatres Including In Barrie!

Cineplex announced that 25 of its theatres will open this weekend showing classic movies to welcome back guests.

Cineplex will allow 50 people per auditorium as the company takes a phased approach to reopen with the rest of its locations opening in the next few weeks. Galaxy Cinemas Barrie will be open for the first time since March.

You can watch a classic summer flick like Jaws, Jurassic Park, and Ghostbusters! Other fun family movies showing this weekend include Sonic, Jumanji: The Next Level, and Wonder Woman!

The concession stands will be open but with limited offerings and masks are mandatory.